Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN; Match will start at 3 pm IST

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

India are still looking for that one win which will seal their spot in the semi-finals.

India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)
 India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES:

Toss at 2.30 pm IST. Match will start at 3 pm IST.

Pre-Match Analysis

India is no longer the only unbeaten team of the tournament after a loss to England on the same venue just two days ago. They are still looking for that one win which will seal their spot in the semi-finals. India is playing after only a day of rest, and face Bangladesh who have had a rest of seven days with two practice sessions in between.

India faces another injury and Mayank Agarwal has been called to replace Vijay Shankar. This is their second injury after the team lost opener Shikar Dhawan who fractured his thumb. Reports have also suggested that Rishabh Pant will still be playing at number four in the batting order.

Bangladesh have won three matches so far in seven games, with three losses and one washout, their decent performances have at least ensured that they still stand a strong chance to make it to the top four on the table, provided the results of a couple of other teams go their way.

The team currently stands on seventh position and will move to fifth, right under England should they manage to grab a win today. One of their main advantages against the Men in Blue will be the rest factor. Bangladesh lost to India in one of their warm up games of the tournament.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed

Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 2)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Update Here

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs bangladesh, indian cricket team, bangladesh cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Jason Behrendorff’s promotion to open the bowling with Starc, with Cummins switched to first change bowler, has been key to the improvement. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Pat Cummins issues warning to World Cup rivals

England will next take on New Zealand in their do or die match at Chester-le-Street on July 3. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: 'You can never underestimate Dhoni', says Liam Plunkett

Sri Lanka went on to register a challenging total of 338 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted fifty overs. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Rihanna adds glitz and glamour to West Indies-Sri Lanka game

Like India, the Bangladesh team is also a mixture of young talent and seasoned veterans. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: India vs Bangladesh; determining the loopholes and core of the team

MOST POPULAR

1

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

2

Totally strange Samsung Galaxy Roll is the best smartphone we have seen yet

3

Revenge porn laws now encompass deepfakes

4

Samsung calls Galaxy Fold ‘embarrassing’

5

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti slay in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham