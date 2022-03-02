Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  02 Mar 2022  IPL teams to start training from March 14 or 15, five practice venues identified
Sports, Cricket

IPL teams to start training from March 14 or 15, five practice venues identified

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2022, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2022, 4:46 pm IST

The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune

The Maharashtra government in a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)
 The Maharashtra government in a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai: All the IPL teams will start training in the city from March 14 or 15 onwards and five practice venues have been identified.

It is understood that the MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the cash-rich tournament, which begins on March 26.

 

Players are likely to start coming into the city from March 8.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday conducted a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in South Mumbai for a smooth conduct of the IPL, which is now a 10-team affair.

Ministers of the state government -- Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- along with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap, treasurer Jagdish Achrekar, were present at the meeting.

Post the meeting, in a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai."

 

He also said that the state's deputy Chief Minister would soon conduct a similar meeting for Pune, the other venue for IPL.

"For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues," said Aaditya, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren't played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans."

It is also understood that all the participants will have to undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to their arrival in Mumbai.

 

It is also learnt that the players will have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles. In isolation, the participants will undergo in-room RT PCR testing three times, first on day one, second on day three and the final one on day five.

In case of a three-day quarantine, the participants will get tested every day and if all the three results are negative, they will be permitted to exit quarantine and commence team activities.

It is also understood that all the participants/personnel associated with the conduct of IPL (bubble/non bubble) will undergo RT PCR testing every three-five days during the entire length of the tournament.

 

While 10 plush hotels have been identified in Mumbai, two hotels have been zeroed in for Pune.

With regard to the broadcast/production crew, there will be total three crews which will cover the IPL and while two crews will be based in Mumbai, one crew will be based in Pune and five hotels have been identified for them in the two cities.

It is also learnt that the teams would be reaching the venues for practice or the match venues through a special "green corridor" and even the teams will be allowed to use the Eastern Freeway, to go to Navi Mumbai or Thane from south Mumbai.

The civic authorises have also been asked to "beautify" the cities where the games are happening.

 

A member, who was present at the meeting, said that most probably 25 per cent crowd, would be allowed at the venues.

The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune.

While the Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India will host 20 matches each, the DY Patil stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune will organise 15 games.

It is leant that most likely double headers ll be played on 12 days.

Tags: ipl 2022, ipl 2022 teams, ipl 2022 schedule
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Players of India and the West Indies stand-in in silence to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday morning before the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Lata Mangeshkar death: Team India observe minute of silence before start of play

While the players were unaware and continued the action on the field, the commentators could feel the tremors as the commentary box began shaking. (Twitter Photo)

Earthquake felt during U-19 World Cup match, live visuals shook

The multi-sporting event will feature 40 sports with a total of 61 disciplines. (Representational image: ANI)

Asian Games 2022: 40 sports to feature, cricket to be back after 11 years

Sources said Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Photo: PTI/File)

Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test, to lead India in series against West Indies

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham