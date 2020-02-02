Sunday, Feb 02, 2020 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

5th T20I: India beat New Zealand

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2020, 5:05 pm IST

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul

Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of Taylor during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday. PTI photo
  Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of Taylor during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday. PTI photo

Mount Maunganui: India registered a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International at Bay Oval here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul.
The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.
Chasing the target, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs.

Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) then added 99 runs for the fourth wicket as New Zealand recovered to 116.
Seifert clobbered a 30-ball 50 studded with five fours and three sixes, while Ross Taylor hit two sixes and five fours in his 47-ball 53-run innings.

However, once Seifert was dismissed in the 13th over, the hosts suffered a collapse, losing five wickets, including Taylor, for 25 runs to loss the plot in the end.
Brief Score:
India: 163 for 3 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; S Kuggeleijn 2/25)     

New Zealand: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Ross Taylor 53, Tim Seifert 50; Jasprit Bumrah 3/12).

Tags: india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand t20

Latest From Sports

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during his men's singles final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. AP photo

Australian Open final: Djokovic, Thiem final going to 5

S. Kalaivani with her father M. Srinivasan.

Packing a punch

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on January 30, 2020. (AFP)

What was behind Zimbabwe captain’s one-ball declaration?

S. Kalaivani with her father M. Srinivasan.

Packing a punch

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham