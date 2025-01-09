Cory Black: From Lab to Pitch

Cory Black made headlines on Wednesday as he officiated in the second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park, Hamilton. This may be a groundbreaking moment as he could be the first international field umpire to hold a Ph.D. while actively officiating and making his debut in men's ODIs. Cory has previously officiated in women's international matches, but this marks a significant milestone in his umpiring career.

Born in Invercargill, Cory's journey has seen him return to New Zealand and settle in Wellington in 2016. At 44 years old, he holds a Ph.D. in chemistry and works as an organic chemist for BDG Synthesis. However, his passion for cricket has propelled him to new heights in the umpiring world.

Before moving to Wellington, Cory and his family lived and worked in Adelaide, where he gained valuable experience umpiring in club cricket. As a dedicated family man with three children, Cory has always acknowledged the challenges of balancing work, family, and his umpiring duties. He once mentioned that achieving this balance requires more than just his willingness; it demands the understanding and support of his family.

Cory's wife and children have been incredibly supportive, making it easier for him to pursue his passion for umpiring. Their move back to New Zealand from Australia was facilitated by the presence of family and friends in Wellington, who are always ready to lend a helping hand when needed.

Despite his rise through the ranks, Cory remains deeply involved with local club cricket whenever he's not away for Panel appointments. He also dedicates time to help with fortnightly training sessions for local club umpires, showcasing his commitment to nurturing the next generation of umpires. Cory harbors ambitions of advancing to the next level in his umpiring career.

Cory Black's story is a testament to the power of dedication and support in achieving one's goals. As he continues to make strides in both his professional and umpiring careers, he serves as an inspiration to aspiring umpires and scientists alike.