City of Love Indeed: Paris Olympics breaks record for most marriage proposals

Hyderabad: The Olympics has always been a stage for athletes to showcase their talent and skill at the global level and win accolades for their countries but it is not just about that. The games are also a journey that athletes hold very close to their heart, many players take it up to the next level and choose the platform to make a marriage proposal to their dear ones.

Paris, often dubbed as the "city of love", had lived up to its name as the Paris Games broke the record for the most number of marriage proposals in the Olympics. A total of seven marriage proposals were recorded in this season's Olympic games that ended on August 11.

The ribbon cutting for this season was done by Argentine handball player Pablo Simonet, who proposed to Pilar Campoy a hockey player from their contingent and six others followed his lead. Including the Chinese Gold medal winners in the mixed doubles event, Liu Yuchen proposed to Huang Ya Qiong after the medal ceremony.

The final proposal was received by Italy's Gymnast Alessia Maurelli, who got a proposal from her 2-year boyfriend Massimo Bertelloni. He proposed marriage to the Olympian as soon as she got off the podium after receiving the bronze medal in the rhythmic gymnastics group-around with team Italy.

Apart from sports and proposals, France also lived up its name of the "land of gastronomy" as it served 4,000 pastries, 600 baguettes and 3,000 muffins everyday at the Olympic Village.

In addition, many other Olympic records were also broken at the Paris Games including the 92.97 m monstrous throw by Pakistan's Nadeem at Javelin throw event and the Archery record by the Women's team of Republic of Korea.