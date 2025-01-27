Chris Martin hails Bumrah as 'best in world' at Ahmadabad Coldplay concert
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was hailed as the best best bowler in the world during the Coldplay Ahmedbad concert on Sunday.
Bumrah was present at the venue -- Narendra Modi Staidum, where the concert was held amidst a sea of fans.
When the speedster was shown on the big screen, crowds went Gaga!
Chris Martin ackowledging the loud roar, hummed, "Okay, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, Jasprit. Jasprit , well Jasprit my beautiful brother, the best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjot watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket after wicket."
On the other hand, the popular English band's concert was a big hit at the Motera. Many claimed it was more energetic and vibrant than the one at Mumbai. The popular band concluded their tour in India with the Sunday event and thanked India, "Your love and kindess will stay with us forever," they wrote in a post on X.
� Meanwhile, Bumrah's presence at the event elated many fans as rumors and speculations over his fitness have been in spotlight for a while. The 31-year-old, was forced to walk out of the field during the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy after suffering a back injury.�
Though named in the Indian squad for the upcoming England ODI and ICC Champions Trophy, his availability would be subject to fitness, said chief selector Ajit Agarkar.�
Next Story