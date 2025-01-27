Chris Martin hails Bumrah as 'best in world' at Ahmadabad Coldplay concert

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was hailed as the best best bowler in the world during the Coldplay Ahmedbad concert on Sunday.

Bumrah was present at the venue -- Narendra Modi Staidum, where the concert was held amidst a sea of fans.

When the speedster was shown on the big screen, crowds went Gaga!

Chris Martin ackowledging the loud roar, hummed, "Okay, I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it, Jasprit. Jasprit , well Jasprit my beautiful brother, the best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjot watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket after wicket."