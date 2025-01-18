Chiranjeevi visits Sharjah Stadium for International League T20 match

Tollywood's megastar Chiranjeevi attended an International League T20 (DP World IL T20) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Along with ICC Director Mubashir Usmani and GMR Group Corporate Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the Telugu film star watched the match between Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors.

The official account of the league expressing excitement over the star's presence, took to their 'X' handle and wrote along with an attachment of the video, "What a moment! Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, to watch #DPWorldILT20 alongside Mr. Mubashshir Usmani, ICC Director and Chair of Associates, and Kiran Kumar Grandhi, GMR Group Corporate Chairman."