China's Ding Liren lost to Gukesh on purpose, alleges Russian Chess Federation chief

As the Chess community, not just in India but across the world is celebrating its youngest World Champion -- 19-year-old D Gukesh, a disturbing accusation from Russian Chess Federation chief Filatov has emerged.

Filatov, according to Russian media, had accused the defending champion Ding Liren (China) of losing the all important final game on purpose.

A blunder by the Chinese player in the 14th game that cost him the world title, also kept him at the receiving end of the serious allegations.

"Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese player in today's game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," the Russian Chess Federation chief said as quoted by local news agency TASS.

Filatov even went on to seeking a detailed investigation into the match by FIDE.

"The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE," he added.

Interestingly, Gukesh, 19, surpassed Russia's legendary Garry Kasparov as the youngest world chess champion. Kasparov achieved the feat when he won the title at the age of 22.

On Thursday, Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Liren after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.