China Masters: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj-Chirag pair enter quarterfinals

India's young shuttler Lakshya Sen has on Thursday beat Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-16 21-18 to enter men singles quarterfinals of China Masters badminton tournament in Shenzhen.



In addition, defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who returned to action after a break following the Paris Olympics, over-powered Danish pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Soggard 21-19-21-15 to advance to quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's campaign came to an end in the second round after she lost to Singapore's Yeo Jia Min.