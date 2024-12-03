Chennai Smashers Off to a Winning Start in Tennis Premier League Season 6

Mumbai: Chennai Smashers made their mark with a sensational Victory in the Tennis Premier League Season 6 over Bengaluru SG Pipers in their opening match.

With Hugo Gaston leading the charge, backed by the sharp play of Conny Perrin and the determination of Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, Chennai Smashers put on an electrifying display of teamwork and talent that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end of the match. What a magnificent win!

Match Results

Women’s Singles - Conny Perrin vs Gabriela Knutson (13 - 12)

Men’s Single - Hugo Gaston vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles (13 - 12)

Mixed Doubles - Conny & Rithvik vs Gabriela & Anirudh (17 - 8)

Men’s Doubles - Hugo & Rithvik vs Bernabe & Anirudh (11 - 14)

Over All Score - Chennai Smashers 54 - Bengaluru SG Pipers (54 - 46)

The atmosphere here in Mumbai is great with the new setup. We have a fantastic team around us, along with great people and strong support,” said Conny Perrin after winning Player of the Match. Chennai Smashers will have a face off against Hyderabad Strikers on December 4th at 7:00 PM. Fans can catch all the live action on Sports 18 and JioCinema, as the Smashers look to continue their winning streak.