Chennai Smashers Join TPL Season 6 with Star Co-Owner Sonali Bendre!

Chennai: As the Tennis Premier League (TPL) gears up for an electrifying Season 6, the Chennai Smashers make a grand entry with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre joining as co-owner alongside Dharmender Goel and Vipul Bansal. Sonali, an avid tennis enthusiast, shared her excitement at the TPL Mumbai Masters 2024 event in Mumbai, going on to say, “My love for tennis deepened with my son’s passion for the game. Sports instill invaluable discipline in young lives.”

Sonali, a long-time supporter of the TPL, spoke about her journey with the league and her passion for Chennai, “Chennai has a special place in my heart. I’m thrilled to bring that spirit to the Smashers and build a dedicated community of fans.”





Co-owner Vipul Bansal lauded the TPL’s growth, adding, “Tennis is poised to be the next big sport in India with the relentless dedication of the team and Sonali.” The league's co-founder Kunal Thakkur warmly welcomed the new ownership, anticipating an unforgettable season that fans can watch globally.

Co-owner Dharmender Goel shared his vision for the team, saying, “I’m incredibly excited for TPL’s new season. With our combined efforts, we aim to elevate tennis in India to new heights. There's a bright future for tennis, and I’m proud to be part of this journey.

The Smashers open their season on December 3rd against the Bengaluru SG Pipers, followed by match-ups against Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. The semi-finals and final are set to be played on December 8th.







