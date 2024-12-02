Chennai Smashers Gear Up for an Electrifying Debut in Tennis Premier League Season 6

National: The highly anticipated debut of the Chennai Smashers is set to captivate fans in Season 6 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL). The team will play its inaugural match against the Bengaluru SG Pipers on December 3 at 8:30 PM at the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.

Backed by Hi-Tech Pipes as the title sponsor and powered by Ganga Group of Institutions, the Chennai Smashers bring a blend of passion and expertise to the league. The team’s ownership adds star power with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre joining forces with business leaders Vipul Bansal and Dharmender Goel.

The Smashers' lineup is nothing short of remarkable, featuring international stars like France’s Hugo Gaston and Switzerland’s Conny Perrin, alongside India’s emerging talent Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli. Under the expert mentorship of former national champion Narendranath, the team is determined to make a strong impression in its maiden season.

In a pre-match press interaction, mentor Narendranath expressed his excitement, saying, “We are ready and eager to perform. Our primary goal is to secure a spot in the knockouts and then take it step by step. The format is thrilling, and the team is buzzing with energy!”

Fans can look forward to thrilling matches as the Chennai Smashers aim to deliver high-octane performances. All the action will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema and Sports18.