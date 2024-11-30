Chelsea not in Premier League title race, says Maresca

LONDON: Enzo Maresca does not believe his Chelsea side are in the Premier League title race despite an impressive start to the season in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.



Victory over Aston Villa on Sunday would be a seventh in 13 league games under the Italian, who was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in June.





Ahead of the weekend action, Chelsea were third in the table, level on 22 points with Arsenal and Brighton, a point behind Manchester City and nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea are in the hunt to return to the Champions League after two seasons away and Maresca has fashioned an effective team from a bloated squad.



But the Italian, 44, was keen to play down suggestions that the Blues could be the team to end Manchester City's four-year title streak this season.





"No," he said when asked whether they were in the title race. "I said many times I didn't like the pressure. I didn't like to say 'Yes we are there', but we are not there.

"Arsenal are ahead of us, City is ahead of us, Liverpool showing they are ahead of us. The important thing is we improve game after game and then we will see.





"For me, it is not about points or the table, it is about the process and the programme. Five years together (Arsenal), nine together (City). Liverpool is different but they didn't make too many changes from before. It's not about the points difference on the table, it is about the time together."

Liverpool and City are meeting on Sunday, giving Chelsea the chance to make up ground on the teams above them but Maresca urged caution.



"You have to be realistic," said Maresca. "You can see the difference between us and the rest in this moment. It doesn't mean we are not going to compete and win games. We will do that to the end. The main focus has to be the feeling we are improving game after game."