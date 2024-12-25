Chappell hails Head as world’s best batter, praises fearless approach against Bumrah

Melbourne:�Travis Head is the "best batter in the world" whose performances against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exemplify his fearless approach and "Australian way of batting", feels legendary cricketer Greg Chappell. Head has dominated the batting chart with 409 runs in the first three Tests with two hundreds and a fifty, and former Australia captain Chappell believes his simplicity and aggression are behind his success as a Test batter.

"Head's performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach. While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah's unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler," Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.

"By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm. His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, underscoring the strides he has made," he added.

Chappell said Head's flourish in the recent years across formats is due to an uncluttered mindset.

"From a raw, unpredictable talent to one of the most dominant male batters in world cricket, Travis Head has soared into his prime with an almost ethereal elegance," Chappell wrote.

"His story is not just about overcoming challenges but about embracing a simplicity of style that has become his hallmark � one that allows his mind to remain uncluttered and his game devastatingly effective," he added.

Chappell termed Head's 152 against England in the 2021-22 series as the "turning point".

"The turning point came during the 2021 Ashes. Head's counterattacking 152 in Brisbane was a revelation. Walking in at 5-195, he transformed the game with a whirlwind innings, taking the opposition bowlers apart and shifting the momentum firmly in Australia's favour," he wrote.

"That innings wasn't just about runs, it was a statement of intent, a declaration that he would play his way."

Chappell believes Head is one of the most feared batters in the world who can dictate terms against the best bowlers.

"Since that series, Head has gone from strength to strength, evolving into one of the most feared batsmen in the world.

"His numbers since 2022 underline his dominance: 1800 runs at an average of 56.25, with six centuries at a strike rate of 75.6. These are not just impressive figures, they are a testament to his ability to thrive under pressure and dictate terms against the best bowlers in the world," Chappell added.

Chappell praised the 30-year-old left-handed batter for prioritising intent over caution.

"The essence of Travis Head's batting lies in his uncluttered mind. He has chosen a path that prioritises intent over caution, a mindset that allows him to approach every ball with the aim of scoring runs," he wrote.

"This doesn't mean recklessness � it's a calculated, efficient approach that keeps bowlers and captains under pressure. By getting into good positions to score, Head simultaneously positions himself to defend against the better deliveries. It's a virtuous cycle that rewards his positive intent," he added.

Chappell said Head's ability to strike balance between aggression and elegance are the qualities which also make him a captaincy candidate in future.

"What sets Head apart is his ability to blend aggression with elegance. He has always been a powerful player of cross-bat shots, but his recent improvement in driving full deliveries down the ground has elevated his game," he wrote.

"I believe Travis to be the most improved batter in world cricket in the past three years and in becoming so, has firmed in favouritism to be the next Australian captain.

"In his current form, Travis exemplifies the Australian way of batting, and I agree with Ricky Ponting and Ian Healy when they praise the way he is playing.

"Today, as the butterfly of his transformation soars, it's clear: Travis Head is the best batsman in the world."





