Champions Trophy tour in POK put on hold after BCCI's strong objection

New Delhi: The ICC on Friday put on hold the Champions Trophy tour of disputed Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) following BCCI's strong objection to the PCB's move.



While sources in the PCB said late Friday evening that the Pakistan Board would remove one of the four disputed cities from the trophy tour, it is understood that the ICC will force Pakistan to strike off all of them.

The tournament, last held in 2017, is already in a limbo after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

The PCB has also rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model' under which India will play their matches in Dubai.

The schedule for the tournament has also been put on hold and the latest controversy could only make things complex and worse.

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday spoke to the ICC top brass and condemned the PCB for the PoK move.

"The BCCI secretary called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK," a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 'Trophy Tour' is a part of the global body's promotional exercise with multiple city visits as per discussions with the host country.

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), without prior knowledge of all stakeholders, announced on its official social media handle about taking the trophy to Skardu, Murree, Hunza that fall under the disputed territory.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," the PCB tweeted.

After Shah's objection, it was learnt that PCB intimated ICC about dropping Muzaffarabad from its list but it is understood that the BCCI is unlikely to relent.

Many in the BCCI believe that ICC officials were blissfully unaware about "Pakistan's ulterior motive of trying diplomatic one upmanship" and had PCB not made the mistake of announcing the 'Trophy Tour' on its X handle, the ICC on Monday would have announced the same.

When an ICC Board Member was contacted, he told PTI: "The discussions on Trophy tour is still on. I am not aware if PCB had kept everyone in loop about the four cities mentioned but if not then it was certainly not the right thing to do. I don't think ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region."

But a PCB source said that the trophy tour was planned in consultation and with the approval of the ICC and it was not a unilateral decision of the Pakistan Board.

"If they (BCCI) had issues, they should have notified the PCB immediately before announcing the Trophy tour. Anyway the PCB as hosts and commercial partners of the ICC is cooperating as always with them," the PCB official said.

"The PCB are in discussion with the ICC to ensure the trophy tour is a success and promoted properly in Pakistan," the source added.�