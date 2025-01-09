Champions Trophy to move out of Pakistan, claim reports; PCB clarifies

Lahore:�Champions Trophy, the marquee ICC event scheduled to begin from February 19 at Pakistan and Dubai (India games) might relocate to another country owing to significant delay in the renovation works, claimed reports.

Reports stated that renovation works at all the three venues for the ICC event in Pakistan are far behind deadlines leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a scrumble.

Earlier, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, Pakistan's domestic event, began on Thursday at the smaller UBL Complex in Karachi after getting shifted from the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the PCB on Wednesday moved the ODI tri-series, involving South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore, dismissing the talks about a "delay in renovation" work at those venues.

