Champions League: Harry Kane equals Wayne Rooney's record for most goals by an English player

Munich: Harry Kane scored his 30th career goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, equaling a record set by Wayne Rooney for the most goals by an English player in the competition.



Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute to give Bayern Munich the lead over Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb after his teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic was fouled.

Kane has scored nine Champions League goals since moving to Bayern a year ago and scored 21 before that for Tottenham.