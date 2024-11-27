Champions League: Bayern Munich fans protest against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Munich:�Bayern Munich fans protested against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the teams’ Champions League match on Tuesday.

The supporters held up several banners making clear their opposition to the Qatari businessman during the first half of Bayern's 1-0 win.

One banner showed Al-Khelaifi’s face with a line over it, another accused him of being “plutocratic” with an expletive, and more banners read: “Minister, club owner, TV rights holder, UEFA ExCo member; ECA chairman all in one?”

The 51-year-old Al-Khelaifi is unpopular among the Bayern fans for his influence on European soccer as chairman of the European Club Association, Qatar Sports Investments — the owner of PSG — and the Qatari state-owned BeIN media group.

Bayern fans had long protested against their own club’s sponsorship deals with Qatar, which was accused of human rights abuses before it hosted the 2022 World Cup. The fans eventually got their way last year when Bayern’s long-running sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways was not renewed.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported at the time that the decision came from Qatar, whose emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , was unhappy with the Bayern fans’ constant criticism and the club’s failure to distance itself from their protests.

Kim Min-jae’s first-half header was enough for Bayern's victory, its seventh straight without conceding across all competitions. PSG forward Ousmane Dembelé was sent off early in the second half.