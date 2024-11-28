Champions League: Bayern Munich apologise to PSG for offensive banners

Paris: Bayern Munich apologised to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday for the presence of banners with offensive messages aimed at the French club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi during their Champions League clash.

PSG visited Bayern's Allianz Arena on Tuesday and a section of the home support unveiled a banner with a profanity aimed at the "plutocratic Al-Khelaifi".

A separate banner with a picture of Al-Khelaifi's head crossed out was also displayed, as well as two banners reading "Minister, club owner, TV rights holder, UEFA EXCO member & ECA chairman all in one".

Some Bayern fans also reportedly sang insulting chants about the French club itself after the match, which the hosts won 1-0.

"FC Bayern would like to apologise when its opponents and their representatives in its stadium feel personally attacked in this manner and tone and are offended as a result," read a statement on Bayern's website.

"The club would like to make it clear that these banners were not authorised by FC Bayern and do not reflect its stance."

"They are not in keeping with the good and long-standing relationship between the two clubs. The tone of these banners also goes against the style of FC Bayern and the respectful relationship the club has with its international partners," the Bavarian club added.

Al-Khelaifi became president of PSG in 2011, following the acquisition of the club by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

The 51-year-old has also been the president of the European Club Association since April 2021, and was reelected in September of last year on a four-year mandate.

In addition, Al-Khelaifi is the chair of beIN Media Group, which holds distribution rights for various football competitions, including France's Ligue 1 and Germany's Bundesliga.

QSI is a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) -- the country's sovereign wealth fund which has assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars.