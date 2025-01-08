Chahal drops another cryptic Insta post amidst divorce rumors

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dropped another cryptic Instagram post amid the ongoing rumors surrounding his divorce with wife and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The speculations claiming 'all is not well' in their marriage ignited after the leg-spinner deleted all pictures together with Dhanashree from the meta-owned platform. The duo also unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app.

Earlier, the 34-year-old spinner posted a cryptic story that read, "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always."

Meanwhile, his new post says, "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise," which according to fans has a hidden meaning.

However, the couple did not officially deny the mummer or made any statement on the issue. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020.