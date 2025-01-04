Chahal-Dhanashree unfollow each other on Instagram, sparks divorce rumors!

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his actor-choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma might be heading for a divorce, as per media reports.

Chahal had deleted all their pictures together on social media platform Instagram, while Dhanashree unfollowed him on the meta-owned platform, sparking speculations over their marriage problems.

However, rumors stating all is not well in their marriage surfaced way back in 2023. With Dhanashree dropping 'Chahal' from her name and the Indian cricketer posting a cryptic story that read "New Life Loading."

Nevertheless, the leg-spinner had officially denied all the rumors surrounding rift in the marriage.

The new media report published by a popular organisation claims that a source very close to the duo had confirmed that the couple have decided to move on in their own lives and it's only a matter of time before they make it official.

The star couple tied the knot in 2020, explaining their love story, Dhanashree said in a TV show that the 33-year-old approached her to learn dance and later fell in love.