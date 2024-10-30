Celebrating Chess Champions: Olympiad Gold Medal Winners Honored in Grand Ceremony

Hyderabad:Olympiad Gold Medal Winners Harikrishna, Harika, Srinath, Arjun, and Vantika are felicitated by The Pravaha Foundation, Mytrah Energy, and MGD1 for their achievements at a special ceremony held at the Park Hyatt.

In addition to their prestigious gold medals, the event marked a significant milestone for Arjun, who has recently crossed the 2800 Elo rating, a feat accomplished by only 15 players in chess history. Arjun joins the ranks of legends, with Vishwanathan Anand being the only other Indian to achieve this remarkable rating.

The event drew a diverse audience, including esteemed players, dignitaries, industrialists, chess enthusiasts, and friends, all coming together to honor these exceptional talents and their contributions to the sport.