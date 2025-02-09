Capitals, Vipers in summit clash

Dubai:� After 33 matches of intense action, the DP World ILT20 boils down to the big one. The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will clash for the shiny trophy in the final to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

The Vipers and Capitals were the top two teams after the league stage and it is befitting the League that the two will cross swords for silverware.

However, the Capitals have the edge, having beaten the Vipers twice in the first phase and then again in Qualifier-1. The Vipers were the first to reach the Play-offs, but have had to take the longer route of beating the Sharjah Warriorz in Qualifier-2 to make the title round.

The Capitals are not complacent despite their impressive head-to-head record. “When you’ve beaten them a couple of times, that’s the scary part. Sometimes that momentum can break. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, and we can continue our form,” their star opener David Warner said on match eve.

The Australian expressed caution ahead of the all-important game. “They (Vipers) have a powerhouse batting line-up, so for us, it’s all about taking early wickets and sticking to our basics and plans with the ball,” he said.

Vipers captain Lockie Ferguson said his players were looking forward to the big match. However, he may not be able to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the game, which would mean English allrounder Sam Curran would lead the side.

Injury concerns also dog Warner but teammate Sam Billings, who addressed the media, felt the Australian would be back for the final. “He’s excited. Any team with David Warner in it is bound to get so much stronger. Hopefully, he will step on to the field tomorrow and bring his ‘A’ game,” he said.

“The confidence of our team is high and we are looking foward to an exciting match tomorrow,” he added.

Both teams have made the finals earlier and lost — Vipers to Gulf Giants in 2023 and Capitals to MI Emirates last year.

They would be eager to get one better and shine bright after sunset on Sunday.