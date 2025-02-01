Capitals Bow Out After Reeza and Brevis Razzle at Centurion

Centurion: Betway SA20 exploded with an avalanche of runs in the contest between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town at a sold out Centurion on Friday night.



Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town’s innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.





With the bowlers having dominated thus far in Season 3, it was the turn of the batters to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs pummelled on the night.

These two sides were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at this very same ground.



Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell 27 runs short of MI Cape Town’s 222/3.





Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the Eliminator set to be played at Centurion Wednesday, February 5.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13 balls) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.





This was only the taster for the main course delivered by Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis. The pair combined Hendricks’ elegance and timing with Brevis’ power to smash an unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.

The pair matched each other almost run for run with Hendricks finishing on 77 not out off 44 balls (4x4, 5x6) and Brevis 73 not out off 32 balls (6x4, 6x6).



“Absolutely (happy) for us to have a few wins on the bounce and play beautiful cricket. I am so excited for the boys! We played so great as a team and it's even better off the field,” Brevis said.





“I have been working really hard in my off time. It's the quiet time where you graft on your game and speak to the people who really care and most importantly enjoy the game and play with a smile and do whatever you can for the team.

“I'm playing the way I was playing when I was a little boy and got onto the scene. There was a time when I listened quite a bit when you try too many things and be too clever for the game but I'm just watching the ball now.”





The Capitals tried their level best in the run-chase with Will Smeed (52 off 36 balls, 9x4) striking his second half-century of the competition, but MI Cape Town kept picking up wickets to restrict the home team to 195/8.

“Batted nicely in parts but just didn't find the rhythm. Key wickets at key times left us short. I think it was a good wicket and I think we had a chance - just didn't pull it off,” Capitals captain Kyle Verreynne said.



“Our first five games came in 8-9 days or something like that. If you don't get off to a good start, it's tough to bring that back. In saying that, I think we played nice cricket and lost games along the way which is disappointing. Been tough to get that rhythm and momentum. That's why we are where we are.”

The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands before MI Cape Town head to St George’s Park for their Qualifier 1 clash against Paarl Royals at St George’s Park on Tuesday, February 4.