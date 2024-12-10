Can Joe Root overtake Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket?

Can Joe Root surpass cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Red ball format? This is a question that's bothering cricket lovers not just in England and India, but across the globe. Given the current form and consistency, many experts feel that Root is well placed to rewrite history.

Root with a masterful century in the second Test against New Zealand, has brought the (never ending) question to fore once again.

Let's look at how the Test career's of both the greats fared after 151 Tests:

Staying in the form of his life since 2021, England's all-time high scorer amassed 12,886 Test runs in 151 matches. While Sachin Tendulkar managed to score 11,939 runs after 151 Tests. However, what's important to note is Root played 30 more innings than the little master after 151 Tests.

Moreover, Sachin Tendulkar holds a better average than Root with 54.02, while Root scored at an average of 50.93. Tendulkar also raced ahead in century count with 39 against Root's 36. However, Root has the upper hand in half century count with 64 against Tendulkar's 49.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar over-powers in away Tests, while Root impresses in at home games.

India legend, garnered 6,821 runs appearing in 87 away Tests with 23 tons and 28 fifties. While Root managed to score 6,128 runs in 73 matches with 15 tons at an average of 47.66 after 151 Tests.

Contrastingly, at home Tests, Root scored staggering 6,758 runs in 78 games, while Sachin got 5,118 runs in 64 matches.

While, the numbers don't always show the skill level of a player, Sachin Tendulkar with a high class technique and consistency was at the top of his game at his time, while Root is clearly running in the right direction to achieve the ultimate greatness.

Sachin Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs tops the leading Test scorer charts, while Root is just 492 runs short of taking over second position from Ricky Ponting (13,378).