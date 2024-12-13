Can India breach Gabba, the Aussie fortress again?

Under pressure Team India look pumped up as they are gearing up for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the famous Gabba in Brisbane starting Saturday.

After a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the second Adelaide day-night test, Rohit and Men wasted no time before they hit the nets for practice.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, famously known as 'Gabba' was a fortress for the hosts until the young Indian side defeated Australia in 2021, ending their 32-year winning streak.

In the historic win, which is still fresh in the Indian fans' memory chips, Rishabh Pant showed high-class skill and grit with a match winning knock of 89*.

In addition to Pant's knock, Shardul Thakur with 7 wickets (both innings) and Siraj with six wickets helped team India. Siraj, with a fifer in the second innings dismantled the Kangaroos.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill, the top scorer for the team with 91 missed out on a century, while Pujara with a valiant fifty helped Pant steer the team to victory.

However, the overall record at the Gabba favors the Aussies.

India, out of their seven matches at Gabba managed to win just one, while a match ended in a draw.

Moreover, with a weather forecast for gloomy conditions at Brisbane on match day, which would favor seam bowling, will only make it more challenging for Indian batters to face the already menacing Aussie pace attack.

The out of form senior batters including Rohit and Virat and the lack of support to Bumrah from the other end are also some key backdrops for the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Australian top order batters are also reeling under pressure, except for Travis Head, other big names including Smith, Khawaja and Labuschagne failed to impress.

The Brisbane Test starting on Saturday might see a tough fight between the two sides as they would not only look to take the lead in the tournament but also better their World Test Championship standings.