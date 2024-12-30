Calls for retirement grow louder for Kohli, Rohit after poor show at Melbourne

Team India senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were put under the scanner yet again as their poor form continued at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that allowed the hosts to register a 184-run victory in the fourth Test on Monday.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli disappointed fans with single digit scores in the much important second innings, where India had a chance to win.

Rohit fell for 9 trying to play a wide bouncer, which according to experts was unnecessary, while Kohli departed for 5 in a familiar fashion to an outside-off delivery.

The disappointed fans didn't mince any words as they started calling for their retirement. People flooded social media platforms with retirement posts and #retire was trending at number 7 on 'X' in India.

Meanwhile, legends jumped into the discussion, India former coach Ravi Shastri backed Kohli to play for another 3 or 4 years, while giving a paradoxical statement about the Indian captain. He said, "As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call.. at the top of the order. I just felt the footwork isn't the same, he's at times a little late in meeting the ball. It's his call at the end of the series."

Aussie legend Mark Waugh too was in favour of Rohit's retirement and backed Bumrah to lead the side. If I was a selector now. It depends what happens in the second innings, but if he doesn't make runs in the second innings and we go to sydney in a crucial Test match. I'd be saying 'Rohit, thank you for your service, you've been a great player, but we're going to bring Bumrah as captain for the SCG and that's the end of your career."

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma entered an unwanted record-list, after missing the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the 37-year-old managed to score a meagre 31 runs in the tournament so far.

The score translates to an average of 6.20, which is the lowest for a visiting captain. The list was earlier topped by West Indies legend Courtney Walsh with an average of 7.75.