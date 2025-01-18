Bumrah won't be available for first two ODIs against England: Agarkar

Mumbai: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday said Jasprit Bumrah may not get fit for the first two ODIs against England, forcing them to name Harshit Rana as a replacement as they await an update from the medical team on the lead pacer.



The peerless fast bowler though was named in the squad for the Champions Trophy that follows the three-match rubber against England.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Back spasm prevented Bumrah from bowling on the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by February 11.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 -- their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year -- before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.�