Bumrah rewrites history as he overtakes Kapil Dev in a unique achievement!

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook legendary Kapil Dev after his heroics at the Gabba during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Single-handedly tearing apart the Aussie batting line-up, Bumrah dismissed well settled Travis Head (152) and Smith (101). Additionally, his six wickets include Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Marsh and Starc.

Bumrah's second fifer in the five match series, takes him ahead of the World Cup winning captain as his tally of fifers outside Asia reach a double figure mark.

Kapil Dev long held the record for the most fifers outside Asia by an Indian bowler with 9 five-wicket hauls.

Surpassing the veteran, Bumrah etched history to become the first Indian bowler to take 10 fifers outside Asia.

Moreover, the feat levels him with Australia captain Cummins for the third most five-wicket hauls in the coveted ICC Champions Trophy. They both have 9 fifers in WTC history. India's Ravichandran Ashwin with 11 fifers is at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, Bumrah also joined Kapil Dev to take 50 wickets on the Australian shores, making him only the second Indian bowler to achieve the feat.