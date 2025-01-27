Bumrah named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday named ICC men's Test Cricketer of the Year for excelling in both home and away conditions and amassing an astonishing 71 wickets in 13 matches.

Returning to the longest format in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, the 31-year-old averaged a "ridiculous" 14.92 through the year while also setting multiple records.

