Bumrah, Kuldeep fitness concerns delay India's Champions Trophy squad announcement!

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav are the reasons behind the delay in announcing the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, according to reports.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia have already released their squads for the much-anticipated ICC event set to begin from February 19. Pakistan would host the majority of the tournament, while India's games would be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had set January 12 as the deadline for teams to submit their provisional squads, which can be further modified till February 13.

However, it was earlier reported that the BCCI had sought extension of the date. Latest media reports now claim that the reason behind the delay is the availability of India stars like Bumrah and Kuldeep.

Bumrah was forced to leave the field during the fifth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy owing to a back spasm and there is still uncertainty over his fitness. Some reports even claimed that the 31-year-old would miss the initial stage of the ICC tournament. The speedster is set to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru with an eye on playing Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Kuldeep was last seen in action in October. He is currently working on his fitness at the NCA and would likely be fit by month end.� �