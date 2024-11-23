Bumrah equals Kapil Dev's unique record!

Team India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah had levelled legendary Kapil Dev in a rare feat after the speedster grabbed a fifer during the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With impressive figures in the first innings Bumrah (5/30) joined the top 10 list of Indian bowlers with the most fifers.

Additionally, Bumrah shared the top spot with World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev to become India's top bowler to pick most fifers in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Both the players have seven fifers to their name in SENA countries.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's fiery spell bundled out Australia for their lowest first innings total of 104 against India at home.

Debutant Harshit Rana complimented Bumrah with three important wickets.

Currently, India lead by 130 runs as they are steady at 84 without loss in second innings at tea.