Bumrah breaks 47-year old record after dismissing Labuschagne in Sydney Test

After becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets and surpassing Ashwin record ICC rating points with 907-point mark, Jasprit Bumrah now broke a 47-year-old record held by Bishan Singh Bedi.

The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy is turning out to be a fruitful tournament to the Indian pace spearhead, as he is on a record-breaking spree.

With his figures of 2/33 in 10 overs including the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session, Bumrah reached a tally of 32 wickets in the series. Taking over Bishan Bedi to become the leading wicket taker in a series down under.

Bedi in a series in 1977-88 bagged 31 wickets and held the record for 47 years.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old pacer after bowling one over in his post-lunch spell, was feeling some discomfort which appeared side strain.

He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team's security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

However, Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle. Currently, India settled at 141/6 at stumps on Day 2.