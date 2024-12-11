Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rain threat for Gabba Test?

Border Gavaskar Trophy, the five match Test series has turned intense with the hosts levelling the tournament 1-1 after humbling the visitors with 10-wicket defeat at Adelaide.

While team India prepares itself for a comeback, rain-threat looms large over the third match set to begin on Saturday at Brisbane.

On Wednesday morning, the Australian city recorded its second heaviest day of rainfall in the year. Though unusual, Brisbane saw heavy rains in December, sparking concerns about the match.

AccuWeather, an independent weather forecasting service has also given a minor flood warning for Brisbane on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather forecasting site indicates an 88 percent precipitation on Saturday (Match Day) at Brisbane with partly cloudy and humid conditions.

Moreover, the city is poised for more rain, with over 25 percent chance of precipitation for the following four days except Sunday, for which the precipitation is set at 55 percent.