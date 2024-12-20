Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 breaks viewership records
First two Tests have collectively reached 86 million viewers on television with watch time of 12.8 billion minutes, a 55 percent and 75 percent increase respectively compared to the 2020 series
Mumbai: Star Sports Network, the official broadcasters of Cricket Australia in India, has set new milestones with the phenomenal viewership of the second Test between Australia and India. The thrilling day-night (D/N) encounter at Adelaide reached an astounding 49 million viewers—a 22 percent increase compared to the 2020 D/N Test between the two teams.
The watch-time soared to 4.2 billion minutes, a remarkable 26 percent growth over the corresponding match in the 2020 series. The TVR for the Adelaide Test also witnessed significant growth, climbing 32% compared to the 2020 D/N Test.
The first two Tests of the series have collectively reached 86 million viewers on television, representing a 55 percent increase compared to the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Watch-time has surged to 12.8 billion minutes, a staggering 75 percent growth over the previous edition. These record-breaking numbers reaffirm the immense popularity of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and highlight the unparalleled excitement surrounding this ‘toughest rivalry’.
With the five-Test series locked at 1-1 after three pulsating encounters, the stage is set for a dramatic climax to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 qualification race. Team India faces a high-stakes challenge in the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, where flawless performances are imperative. To secure their spot in the WTC final, India cannot afford another defeat and can, at best, allow only one draw. The next chapter of this ‘toughest rivalry’ unfolds with the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26th from 5.00 AM IST, LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
Next Story