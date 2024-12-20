Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 breaks viewership records

Mumbai: Star Sports Network, the official broadcasters of Cricket Australia in India, has set new milestones with the phenomenal viewership of the second Test between Australia and India. The thrilling day-night (D/N) encounter at Adelaide reached an astounding 49 million viewers—a 22 percent increase compared to the 2020 D/N Test between the two teams.

The watch-time soared to 4.2 billion minutes, a remarkable 26 percent growth over the corresponding match in the 2020 series. The TVR for the Adelaide Test also witnessed significant growth, climbing 32% compared to the 2020 D/N Test.