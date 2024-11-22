Border Gavaskar Trophy, 1st test: India settle at 51/4 at lunch on Day 1

Australia dominated the first session as they picked four important wickets before lunch on Day 1 of the first test against India at Perth.

Team India fumbled right at the start as they lost Jaiswal and Padikkal for ducks. KL Rahul, who looked to steer the innings fell short with no support from the other end.

Virat Kohli continued his bad form as he departed for a meager 5 runs.

Aussi speedster Mitchell Starc was menacing with his swinging deliveries. He picked two wickets. Josh Hazlewood too bagged two wickets.

India at 51/4 now rely on Pant and Jurel to start the rescue operation.