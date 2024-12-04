Bologna thrash Monza to reach Italian Cup quarter-finals

Milan: Bologna reached the Italian Cup quarter-finals for a second straight season with a 4-0 thumping of Monza on Tuesday.

The two-time winners took control of the last-16 tie with two goals in the space of three first-half minutes through Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Orsolini.

Monza, who are struggling in the relegation zone of Serie A this season, were hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 54 years.

But Benjamin Dominguez put the game beyond their reach in the 63rd minute, with fellow Argentinian Santiago Castro providing his third assist of the match.

Dominguez returned the favour for Castro with 14 minutes left, as Bologna notched back-to-back wins after their 3-0 victory over bottom club Venezia in the league at the weekend.

Later on Tuesday, AC Milan host Serie B leaders Sassuolo in the second last-16 clash.