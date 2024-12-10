BGT: Will Rohit Sharma reclaim opening spot for Gabba Test?

Team India's debacle at Adelaide during the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy had raised many questions on the team's performance and structure, with the key dilemma being Rohit Sharma's batting position.

After missing out in the first Test owing to family commitments, Rohit joined the squad for the second Test. However, he decided to bat in the middle order to allow KL Rahul to open. KL, filling in for Hitman had put up a match-winning partnership of 201 runs for the first wicket at Perth.

Nevertheless, the intention didn't serve the purpose as both of them failed to deliver. Batting at number 6 for the first time since 2018, Rohit failed to reach double digit score even in one inning of the match.

Experts and former players including Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri have advised the Indian captain to reclaim the opening berth.

However, media reports indicate, Rohit Sharma is in no hurry to change the batting order of the team.

According to the reports, team India, who wasted no time after the second Test to hit the nets, have maintained the same batting order.

Starting their preparations for the Brisbane Test, Indian batters followed the same batting order as seen in Adelaide Test, where KL Rahul and Jaiswal opened, followed by Kohli, Rohit and Pant. Indicating a 'no change of order' for the Gabba challenge.

After tasting a 10 wicket loss in the second Test, Rohit and Men gear up to face fierce Australia in the third Test at Brisbane starting Saturday and look to take the lead in the five match series.