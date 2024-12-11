BGT: Team India leave Adelaide hotel without Jaiswal, find out why!

A bus carrying members of Team India had departed from a hotel in Adelaide to the airport, to head to Brisbane for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, leaving behind Yashasvi Jaiswal.

According to reports, the team bus was scheduled to depart to the airport at 8:30 in the morning on Wednesday. Members including captain Rohit Sharma started boarding the bus from 8.20, however youngster Jaiswal was nowhere to be seen even until 8:50.

Rohit Sharma, after waiting for over 30 minutes, had got down the bus to have a brief chat with officials before getting back on the vehicle. The bus departed soon after the captain hopped in, casting off the 22-year-old player.�

Jaiswal walked out of the hotel five minutes later only to find out that the bus left. The team was to catch a flight to Brisbane scheduled for 10:05.

However, the left handed batter along with the team's security officer have taken a car to reach the airport.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Men are keen for a win after the humbling 10-wicket defeat against the hosts in the second Test. The third Test will begin on Saturday at the famous 'Gabba'.