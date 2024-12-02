BGT: 'Rohit Sharma should bat at Number 6 in the second Test'

Indian batsmen rose up to Aussie challenge in the opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy helping the side secure a 295-run victory.

Stealing the limelight was the opening pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who put up a record 201 stand for the first wicket. However, the skillfully crafted partnership is now causing a discussion in the dressing room over the batting line-up as Rohit Sharma, who missed the first test due to personal reasons, is back for the Adelaide day-night game.

Adding to the confusion was the availability of young talent Shubman Gill, who was forced out of the opening game owing to an injury.

In the two day practice match against PM's XI, Gill made his case for comeback with a masterful half century, while Rohit, who came to bat at number four continued his bad run in the red ball format after he departed for four runs.

Rohit should stick to the same batting position or play at number 6 in the second game, allowing Jaiswal and Rahul to open, opined Former national selector Devang Gandhi.

"In fact, I feel Rohit should come in at No. 6 because Rishabh Pant too, has shaped up very well at No 5. The left-right combo, too, can be maintained that way," the former selector said, talking to a media organisation.

Interestingly, the Indian captain last came out to bat at Number 6 in the 2018/19 tour of Australia, where he scored a half century.

Meanwhile, under pressure Australia will go head-to-head with confident India in the second test in Adelaide from December 6.