BGT: Experts slam TV umpire's rushed decision to rule KL Rahul out

Former cricketers and experts lined up to slam the third umpire's decision that overturned the on field umpire's calll to rule KL Rahul as out in the first test between India and Australia.

Without a doubt a good terrific delivery by Starc, and was a close call as the ball passed the bat. However, the field umpire was not interested in the appeal and Cummins decided to go up right away.

The TV umpire, rushed to overturn the decision without checking other available camera angles, he opted for the ultrasound, which showed a spike, yet a mis-match in the video sparking a debate.

Furious Rahul spoke to field umpires after the hasty decision with no luck.

Former India players were quick to respond and slammed the hasty decision.

"Third Umpire asked for another angle which wasn't provided. I'd assume he'd only ask for another angle if he wasn't sure. Then if he wasn't sure, why did he overturn the on field not out call? Poor use of technology and proper protocol not followed. KL Rahul hard done by #AUSvInd," former India player Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

"You don't have to rush a decision when you have so many angles to review. Especially if you are overturning the on-field umpire's call," said analyst Harsha Bhogle.

"What the F@&* is this decision? This is a joke #BGT2025," generally cool Robin Uttappa wrote on X.