BGT, 4th Test: Nitish Reddy's maiden ton guides India to 358/9 at stumps

Melbourne: Young Nitish Reddy scored a memorable maiden international hundred batting at number eight and lifted a faltering India to 358 for nine at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Walking in at the fall of the team's sixth wicket with just 191 on the board in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 all out, the 21-year-old Reddy made an unbeaten 105 off 176 balls, and was involved in a record partnership of 127 for the eighth wicket with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

