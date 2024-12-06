BGT, 2nd Test: Australia dominates Day 1, settle at 86-1 at stumps

Adelaide: Australia reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test here on Friday.

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne were at the crease on 38 and 20 respectively when the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of play in Australia's first innings. The home side trail by 94 runs.

