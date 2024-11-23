BGT, 1st test: India steady at 75/0 in second innings
India's openers KL Rahul and Yashaswi Jaiswal brought up a 75-run stand as they walked out to bat in the second innings after lunch on Day 2 of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
In a turn-around from the first innings, the right-left combination opening pair dominated the Aussie attack in session 2.
Team India now lead by 121 runs.
Jaiswal with 5 boundaries contributed 38 runs, while Rahul added 29 runs to India's tally.
Earlier, Australia were bundled out for their lowest first innings score of 104 against India at home.
