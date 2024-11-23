BGT, 1st test: India bowl out Australia for their lowest ever first innings score of 104

Frustrating tenth wicket resistance was breached as India bowled out Australia for 104 in the first innings to take a lead of 46 runs.

The score -- 104 is the lowest first innings total and fourth lowest overall for the Aussies against India.

Debutant Harshit Rana had the final say as he dismissed Mitchell Starc. The play will resume after Lunch.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah is the star of the match as he picked five crucial wickets. Harshit Rana bagged three, Siraj grabbed 2 wickets.