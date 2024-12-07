Being in Same Era as Nadal, Federer, Djokovic is Very Special Time: Connie Perrin

Swiss tennis player Connie Perrin, who is representing Chennai Smashers in the Tennis Premier League Season 6, feels it as "very special time" to watch as well as be in the era of the tennis greats Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Connie shares insights into her journey as a tennis professional, the challenges of life on the circuit and the mindset that keeps her motivated.

What inspired you to pursue tennis, Connie?

It's the love of the game. Because since I'm a kid, I have loved to compete. And I'm still motivated and fit enough that I can play at a certain level. So I try to embrace that and do my best until the end.

How do you stay motivated and focused during matches?

Sometimes I like to just try to visualize and to stay in the moment as much as I can. And nothing too far ahead or too much in the past and just to enjoy the moment.

What has been the most challenging aspect of competing on the professional circuit?

I think you travel a lot. You are a lot far away from home. And sometimes you are missing out on the family a bit. But in another way, you can learn so much through that. And yes, it's learning.

Can you share the defining moment that shaped you as a tennis player?

I think the fight to reach the Grand Slam in qualifying in the Singles. I think to get there, it's already a great achievement. And I think the first time I got to play my first Grand Slam in Qualys was a very special moment.

How do you adapt your strategy? Does it depend on the playing surface or your opponent's style?

Yeah, I mean, every surface you've got to adapt a lot in some ways. And so you have to take that into consideration. where you play, which surface and also obviously everybody is different so like each player has their own game style.

Who is your role model or influence in the sport?

I like a lot of players to watch but obviously coming from Switzerland and being in the same era like watching Rafa, Roger and Novak, I think that's a very special time. They are all three great players and very different and it was amazing to witness that.

What will be your advice to aspiring tennis players?

I think to know that tennis is not always, you always will face some challenges which is normal and to never give up and keep the process in sight and take it day by day and have some goals and truly go for it.