Beckham released by Miami after one season: club

Miami: Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been released by the Miami Dolphins after a single season, the club announced on Friday.

Beckham, 32, joined the Dolphins on a one-year 3 million dollar deal earlier this year but missed the start of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery in the offseason.

US media reported on Friday that Beckham's departure from Miami was a mutual decision.

Beckham started his career with the New York Giants in 2014, winning Rookie of the Year and later becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions and 4,000 receiving yards.

He joined the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and later moved to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season, suffering an injury in the Rams' Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

He spent the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens before moving to the Dolphins, where he has recorded nine catches and 55 yards in nine games.