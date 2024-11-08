Beautiful blessing: Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul announce pregnancy

Driving the fans into a frenzy, star couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced the arrival of their first baby through a social media post on Friday.

In a collab post on Instagram with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty announced the news, where she posted a picture that reads "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."

The couple tied the knot in January 2023 and were excited to make the announcement.



Pouring love, happy fans smashed the like button on the post, with the announcement-post garnering 638k likes and 7,801 comments and close to 50k shares within an hour after posting.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul continued his poor form as he departed for a meagre 10 runs in the second unofficial test between India A and Australia A.