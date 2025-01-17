BCCI Issues 10-Point Policy To Promote Discipline, Unity in Team

The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) has set guidelines for senior cricketers following Team India’s defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The BCCI statement said that all players are expected to adhere strictly to the guidelines. If a player does not comply with the rules, then disciplinary action will be taken against the player, which includes sanctions against the player from participating in all BCCI-conducted tournaments, including the Indian Premier League, and deduction from retainer amount / match fees under the BCCI Player contract.

BCCI said the aim is to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series.

BCCI has made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches to remain eligible for selection in the national team. “This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them with opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression,” read the BCCI guidelines.

“Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process,” it added.

The board said that all players will travel together and not with their families. “All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee,” the guidelines read.

BCCI has set guidelines for players’ baggage limits. “Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player,” the guidelines said. Not only the baggage, the board has also put restrictions on individual staff on tours.

“Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants, and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. - this has to be done away with,” BCCI said.

BCCI has also stated that no player should leave practice sessions early. “All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team,” read the guidelines.

Players will also not be allowed to do personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour.

BCCI guidelines state that players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) of up to a two-week period.

“The BCCI will cover shared accommodation with the player for the Visitors' Period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player,” it stated.

The guidelines also stated that all players are required to stay with the team until the end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics.