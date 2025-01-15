BCCI Bars Wives, Family from Accompanying Players on Tours: Report

BCCI bars wives, family from accompanying players on tours to better performance; action taken against Gambhir's manager

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, BCCI is considering to reimplement the old rule which was relaxed due to COVID-19. An official working in BCCI’s Mumbai office told the national daily that after discussions, the board decided to bar wives and family from the entire tour. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a 3-1 defeat, the wives and family of players were in Australia for the entire tour.

According to the new guidelines, in a tournament lasting 45 days or more, the wife or family member will be permitted to stay with the player for a maximum of 14 days. If the tour is short, the stay will be limited to 7 days.

BCCI has set a rule saying that no player will be allowed to travel separately. The board noticed that some players travelled separately instead of travelling with the team bus. “Keeping in mind the team unity, now all the players will travel by the team bus only. No matter how big a player is, he will not be allowed to travel separately,” read the report.